SANDS, Phyllis Phyllis Rosenthal Sands, MSW, age 94, died on July 2, 2019 near Boston. Mrs. Sands was born in North Adams, Massachusetts in 1924. Her parents, Arthur and Edith Rosenthal, were leaders of medical and civic groups in that city. Mrs. Sands was the 1942 Valedictorian at Drury High School, graduated from Wellesley College, and trained at Columbia University as a social worker. Mrs. Sands married Dr. William Sands at Blantyre in Lenox, Massachusetts in 1947. Mrs. Sands was a devoted psychiatric social worker for 50 years in Albany, branching out into family therapy and individual counseling. Mrs. Sands loved literature, film and theatre, and was an avid world traveler with William and their friends. She loved the Berkshires, tennis, and their wonderful home in Menands, which evoked memories of their years at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA as newlyweds. Mrs. Sands was thrilled to celebrate her 70th Wellesley reunion by watching her daughter-in-law, Paula Johnson, be inaugurated as the 14th president of Wellesley College. Mrs. Sands is survived by her daughters, Beth and Wendy; sons, Bob and Peter and their spouses Paula Johnson and Lisa Sands; brother George Rosenthal and sister Jane Fanburg; grandchildren, Jonathan, Eliot and Kate. She was predeceased by her husband. Services at Congregation Beth Israel, Friday, July 5th, at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be sent to Wellesley College in Massachusetts, Congregation Beth Israel, 52 Lois St., North Adams, MA, 01247, or the .



View the online memorial for Phyllis SANDS Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019