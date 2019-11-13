|
|
SCHIARIZZI, Phyllis (DiSciullo) "Bunny" Age 96, passed away on November 12th, at her home in Abington, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Francis of Quincy, Donna White and her husband Fred of Abington, Richard and his wife Sandy of Halifax, and Mary Welsh and her husband Jim of Scituate. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Andrea Evans, Emily, Nicole, Maria Venturelli, Jenna Oliver, Ryan Welsh, and great-grandson Henry. She was the sister of Kay Fredette of Braintree and Anita Carter of Connecticut. Also survived by many nieces and nephews she loved like her own children. Predeceased by her siblings and best friends Vinny DiSciullo, Eleanor Saluti, Lorraine Mavilia, and Violet Driscoll.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 3-7 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 10 AM, on Monday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food pantry, animal shelter, or Boston Catholic Television, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019