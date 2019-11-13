Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS SCHIARIZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS (DISCIULLO) SCHIARIZZI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS (DISCIULLO) SCHIARIZZI Obituary
SCHIARIZZI, Phyllis (DiSciullo) "Bunny" Age 96, passed away on November 12th, at her home in Abington, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her children, Francis of Quincy, Donna White and her husband Fred of Abington, Richard and his wife Sandy of Halifax, and Mary Welsh and her husband Jim of Scituate. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Andrea Evans, Emily, Nicole, Maria Venturelli, Jenna Oliver, Ryan Welsh, and great-grandson Henry. She was the sister of Kay Fredette of Braintree and Anita Carter of Connecticut. Also survived by many nieces and nephews she loved like her own children. Predeceased by her siblings and best friends Vinny DiSciullo, Eleanor Saluti, Lorraine Mavilia, and Violet Driscoll.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 3-7 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 10 AM, on Monday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food pantry, animal shelter, or Boston Catholic Television, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -