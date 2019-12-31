|
SHECTMAN, Phyllis (Bernstein) Of Sharon, MA, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife, best friend and bridge partner of the late Stephen Shectman for 53 years. Cherished mother of Linda Kelly and her husband Tim, and Amy Shectman and her partner Jeffrey Finger. She was the loving "Gamma" to Jessica and Julia and her granddog, Bella. Loving sister to the late Gerald (Jerry) Bernstein and dear sister-in-law of Susan and the late Simon Shectman. Funeral Services will begin at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, January 2nd at 10:30am, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva/visitation will be at Phyllis' residence, Whitney Place, 675 South Main Street, Sharon, MA on Thursday following burial until 4:00pm. Those wishing to remember Phyllis may make a donation in her memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020