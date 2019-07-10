Boston Globe Obituaries
PHYLLIS (FLORY) SIRACUSA

PHYLLIS (FLORY) SIRACUSA Obituary
SIRACUSA, Phyllis (Flory) Age 94. Formerly of Weston, Great Island, West Yarmouth and presently residing at her residence on Singer Island, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Nino Siracusa, she leaves her four adoring children, Loretta S. Haugen of Osterville, Nina Stokes of Hyannis, Esther Murphy of Northboro, and John F. Siracusa of Belmont. Loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Gregory Murphy, Lauren Dubin, Christopher Stokes, Ericka Leonard, Jonathan Siracusa and the late Amy Siracusa. She also leaves eleven great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends who she brought so much love and joy to. Phyllis grew up in Copley, Ohio, where she became Miss Copley Ohio in the 1940's. She attended Western Reserve College before relocating East to New York City and Connecticut. She studied at The New York School of Design. Phyllis worked at the New York Telephone Yellow Pages as a graphic artist. She loved all of the Arts and would surround her family with many endless hours of painting and listening to music. Private Service will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Siracusa may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
