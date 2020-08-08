|
SOLOMON, Phyllis Sonja Phyllis Sonja Solomon, daughter of the late Betty and Harry Cohen of Brockton, passed away in Newton on Saturday at age 96 of heart disease. Phyllis retired one year ago after 38 years of public service as a Nurse Manager in the Massachusetts PACE program, where she reviewed and managed over 5000 lives during her career. Upon her retirement, her important contribution to the program was memorialized with the creation of the Phyllis Solomon Award for those who strived to follow her model. She was a graduate of the Cambridge City Hospital Nursing School, after graduating from Brockton High School, and later pursued her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at the University of Massachusetts and Boston College School of Nursing at age 52. She worked tirelessly to improve care for the elderly, the disabled and those suffering from head injuries. In a personal letter on her retirement last year, Governor Baker praised her energy, her willingness to approach patient care with an open mind and her long and dedicated commitment to public service. Countless health care workers from Atlanta to Boston benefited from her mentoring. Phyllis and her husband helped to found and support the Solomon House at the Paul A Dever School in Taunton, which is now celebrating its 75th year. In keeping with Phyllis's interest in advocating for the disabled and impaired, she was an active Board Member of the former MARC Trust for many years. She taught her family the importance of caring, giving and hard work which she embodied in her tireless pursuit of excellence. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Albert, and is survived by her children David and Melissa Solomon, Martin and Betsy Solomon, Robert Solomon, Richard and the late Susan Solomon, Sharon and Paul Kaliner and Sue-Ann Solomon, as well as 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, all of whom were blessed to have known her love and benefited from her boundless energy and guidance. She leaves her brother Morton Cohen and Bobbie, Rhoda Cohen and her late brother Jerome and countless nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dear friend Marie Croisetu and her lifelong friend since age 3, Ida Tatelbaum of Dartmouth. Graveside Services will be private on Monday August 10. Shiva will be via Zoom through Temple Emanuel in Newton, Monday evening before sunset. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis requested that donations be made to support the nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital by way of the "BWH Patient Services Fund." Memorial gifts can be made online at bwhgiving.org/solomon or sent to BWH Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave. 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020