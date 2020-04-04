|
|
NUSSMAN, Phyllis T. "Forever 39," of Chestnut Hill, MA, on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell E. Nussman. Devoted mother of Caryl and her husband Robert Hurwitz, and Judi and her husband Joel Pava. Cherished grandmother of Barry Hurwitz and his wife Wendy, Jeff Hurwitz and his wife Freya, Zachary Pava and his wife Tarah, Andrew Pava, and Max Pava. Proud great-grandmother of Rachel, Josh, Adam, Ella, and Miles Hurwitz, and Benjamin and Emily Pava. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020