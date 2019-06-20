|
PACE, Phyllis T. (Taibbi) Of Wakefield. June 9. Cherished wife and soulmate of Anthony Pace. Devoted mother and best friend of Suzanne Hall. Sister-in-law of Joan Taibbi and Donna Pace, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Sister of the late Rocco & Joseph Taibbi and Sylvia Beaulieu. Funeral Mass was held at St. Florence Church in Wakefield. Memorial donation for lung disease research in Phyllis' memory can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Research online at engage.utsouthwestern.edu or by mail at UT Southwestern Medical Center, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391. Arrangements, McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019