|
|
RITVO, Phyllis Tater Died on December 18, 2019 at her home in Weston due to ovarian cancer. She was born in Fitchburg, MA on April 12, 1937 and lived in Weston for over 50 years. Phyllis was the wife of the late Eugene Ritvo. She leaves her daughters, Karen Ritvo of Los Angeles, CA and Susan Ritvo Falvey and her son-in-law Frank Falvey, Jr. of Boca Raton, FL. She also leaves her devoted friend and sister-in-law, Janice Marcus of Concord, many nieces and nephews and her many devoted friends. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the tremendous support given by Phyllis' dear friends, who were like family, Dorothy Bourassa of Wayland and Ilene Horowitz of Orleans. Phyllis was a graduate of Walnut Hill School, Wellesley College and received a graduate degree from Northeastern University. She began her career as a teacher in Stoughton and later worked as a career counselor at the YMCA in Boston, at Wellesley College, at New England Resource Center for Occupational Education, at Radcliffe College, and as an independent career counselor with her own private practice, Directions for Change. Phyllis was active in Weston town matters for many years; was one of the founding members of Roxbury-Weston Programs and served on the Board of the Weston Public Library. She was also on the Board of the Weston Council on Aging and worked on numerous committees. Phyllis was a recognized collector of Gouda pottery and authored the book The World of Gouda Pottery in which her late husband, Eugene was the photographer. Phyllis enjoyed playing bridge and word games with her friends, was an avid reader and loved the ocean. There will be a gathering of her family and friends in the near future. Donations may be sent to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Post Office Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141 or https://ocrahope.org/ In Memory of Phyllis Ritvo. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019