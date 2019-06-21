|
|
MARTIN, Phyllis V. (Ingham) Of Waltham, June 20, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony G. Martin. Mother of David R. Martin and his wife, Alice, of Watertown, Virginia C. Wheeler and her husband, Gerald, and Peter G. Martin all of Waltham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis' life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, June 24th, from 4 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind Library, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019