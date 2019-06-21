Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS V. (INGHAM) MARTIN


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PHYLLIS V. (INGHAM) MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Phyllis V. (Ingham) Of Waltham, June 20, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony G. Martin. Mother of David R. Martin and his wife, Alice, of Watertown, Virginia C. Wheeler and her husband, Gerald, and Peter G. Martin all of Waltham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis' life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, June 24th, from 4 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind Library, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now