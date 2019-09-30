Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS VACCARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS VACCARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS VACCARO Obituary
VACCARO, Phyllis Of Brockton, MA passed away on September 30, 2019 at 77 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Solomon and Mary Snyder. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Vaccaro, previously married to the late Edward Schrottman. Loving mother of Ava Montella of North Easton, MA, Wayne Schrottman and wife Beth of Milford, MA and Alison Perry and husband John of Mansfield, MA. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Montella, Rachel and Emily Schrottman and Lindsey Perry. Dear sister of Ronald Snyder of Stoughton, MA. A Chapel service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton on Thursday Oct. 3 at 12pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849165, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now