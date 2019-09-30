|
|
VACCARO, Phyllis Of Brockton, MA passed away on September 30, 2019 at 77 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Solomon and Mary Snyder. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Vaccaro, previously married to the late Edward Schrottman. Loving mother of Ava Montella of North Easton, MA, Wayne Schrottman and wife Beth of Milford, MA and Alison Perry and husband John of Mansfield, MA. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Montella, Rachel and Emily Schrottman and Lindsey Perry. Dear sister of Ronald Snyder of Stoughton, MA. A Chapel service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton on Thursday Oct. 3 at 12pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849165, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019