Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS VERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS (TRACY) VERA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHYLLIS (TRACY) VERA Obituary
VERA, Phyllis (Tracy) Of Cambridge, June 8. Beloved wife of the late Henry Vera, Sr. Devoted mother of Maryellen and her husband Pat Carvello, the late Henry Vera, Jr., James Vera and his surviving wife Phyllis "Dilla" and Tracy Vera. Loving grandmother of Nicolas Carvello, Stacy, Michael, Jannell, Michelle, Joseph Vera, Nicholas Carvello and great-grandmother of Jamie & Derek Rodrigues. Sister of the late William and his wife Ruth Tracy and Florence "Flossie" Pilleri. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, on Friday, from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 11 AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Former employee of the City of Cambridge. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Phyllis (Tracy) VERA
Published in The Boston Globe from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now