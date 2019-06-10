|
VERA, Phyllis (Tracy) Of Cambridge, June 8. Beloved wife of the late Henry Vera, Sr. Devoted mother of Maryellen and her husband Pat Carvello, the late Henry Vera, Jr., James Vera and his surviving wife Phyllis "Dilla" and Tracy Vera. Loving grandmother of Nicolas Carvello, Stacy, Michael, Jannell, Michelle, Joseph Vera, Nicholas Carvello and great-grandmother of Jamie & Derek Rodrigues. Sister of the late William and his wife Ruth Tracy and Florence "Flossie" Pilleri. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, on Friday, from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 11 AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Former employee of the City of Cambridge. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 11 to June 12, 2019