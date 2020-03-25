|
WASSERMAN, Phyllis Phyllis Wasserman, age 89, of Lincoln, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 22, 2020. Phyllis was born on January 17, 1931 in Duluth, Minnesota to Sarah and Morris Leibovitz, a watch-maker, and later moved to Chisholm, Minnesota, a part of the Iron Range. Phyllis graduated from University of Minnesota where she studied English and Music. After marrying Herbert Wasserman, she raised her two children in Lexington, spending summers on Lieutenant's Island on Cape Cod. For her whole life, she maintained a deep love for all things Minnesota, returning home for nearly every high school reunion. Phyllis' upbringing in a small, remote town nourished a vital sense of the importance of people helping people. It was no surprise, then, that she was eventually hired by the former Deaconess Hospital as Director of Volunteers, a job she held for 17 years. One of her proudest achievements was establishing a Surgical Liaison program, a volunteer service that provides family members with up-to-date information on the status of loved ones undergoing surgery. Phyllis was also an accomplished and dedicated musician. For over 40 years, she played violin with the Concord Orchestra and was also a member of the Lexington Music Club. As much as she enjoyed hitting the right notes, she also cherished music's ability to bring people together and console or uplift them. Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Herbert Wasserman; sister Rosalind Laskin; son Mark Wasserman; daughter Amy Wasserman; son-in-law Dave Steeves; and grandchildren Annabelle and Benjamin Dietz. A small graveside service was held at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA on Tuesday, March 24th. A memorial service will be held for Phyllis when public health conditions improve. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Phyllis Wasserman to the Concord Orchestra, 51 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020