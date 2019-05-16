WATSON, Phyllis Scholar, Artist, Musician and Friend Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 in Concord MA, after a brief illness, surrounded by family. Her husband Paul Watson preceded her in death. Born in Wellston, OH, she was a graduate of Denison University, Phi Beta Kappa, and recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship. While at Denison, Phyllis also studied at the University of Geneva, Switzerland and she later studied at the University of Vienna, Austria. In 1996, she received her Graduate Degree from Harvard University and acted as Class Marshall. Upon retirement she continued her studies at the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, MA. A respected educator and mentor, Phyllis taught art in the Arlington Public Schools for 22 years and received a Horace Mann grant for Excellence in Teaching. A prolific writer, Phyllis was active in several writing groups in the Arlington area. She was the author of a book, "Painted Ladies," 4 anthologies of poetry and painting, a manual for teaching interdisciplinary units of painting and poetry, and was currently in the process of writing a 2nd book entitled "Reflects on Aging." A talented and dedicated musician, Phyllis played piano, organ and recorder while in college and with several groups in the Boston area. A devout Episcopalian, Phyllis was a convent associated at Bethany Convent in Arlington where she served many roles with grace and kindness. Phyllis was a dedicated friend to the Sisters of Saint Anne who she cherished like family. Whatever Phyllis was involved with benefited from her wisdom and kindness. Her generosity and compassion knew no bounds. Cherished mother of James Watson and his wife Nadine of Davis, CA, Eric Watson and his wife Carol of Acton, MA. Beloved grandmother of Diana and Matthias Watson. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 1 to 5 pm at her home at 7 Arborwood Road, Acton, MA. Gifts in Phyllis' name may be sent to . or to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.



