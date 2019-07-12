Resources More Obituaries for PHYLLIS WHITE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PHYLLIS (DARLING) WHITE

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email WHITE, Phyllis Darling Of Swampscott and Marblehead, on the evening of Monday, June 24, 2019, with family by her side, in the home that she grew up in. Loving mother of Christie Mills White, West Milton, Vermont, George Roland White Jr. (deceased) Palos Verdes, California, Steven Darling White and his wife Meg of Marblehead and Allen Jarvie White and his wife Gina of Huntington Beach, California. Also loving aunt and stepmother to Gregory Mills White and wife Martha of Lubbock, Texas, Douglas Morgan White and wife Darla of Amarillo, Texas and Scott Britton White and wife Jamie of Pampa, Texas. She was a very proud grandmother of Joshua David Cantrell and wife Sasha of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Chelsea Darling White Cheney and her husband Greg of Marblehead and Myles Graeme White of Marblehead, Kyle White of Bend, Oregon, Jesse White of Riverside, California, Amanda Falsone of Huntington Beach, California and Marissa Falsone of Norco, California. Step-grandchildren, Abraham White and wife Vanessa of Boynton Beach, Florida, Andrew White of Gardner, Kansas, Chase White and wife Kristen of Dallas, Texas, McCall (White) Mead and her husband Wesley of Canyon, Texas and Burke White of Amarillo, Texas. Morgan (White) Baldridge and husband Blake of Pampa, Texas, Britton White and wife Megan of Pampa, Texas. Her precious great-grandchildren, Kinloch, Roux, Aniella, (Santa Fe); Maggie (Marblehead); Caitlin and Alexander (Kansas); Elle and Mary Mills (Dallas), Sailor, Harbor and Banner (Pampa), Anistyn and Sheperd (Pampa).



Born to Nelson Jarvie Darling and Jeanette Devine Darling on July 19,1924 of Swampscott.



Loving sister and sister-law to Nelson Jarvie Darling Jr. and Ruth Lacroix Darling (deceased) of Swampscott.



In 1949 married to George Roland White (deceased). From 1946 through 1954, Phyllis' golf game accumulated 6 Women's Championships at Tedesco Country Club. Most feel there would have been more, as Phyllis and George were having 3 of their 4 children during this time period.



In the summer of 1978, she relocated to southern California. Soon thereafter, sons George and Allen relocated to that area, as well. She enjoyed 15 years there with family and newfound friends. And at no surprise, her California residence was on the 11th fairway.



In 1993, she fell in forever love with her brother-in-law, Charles (Chuck) Mills White. They settled and built their dream home in Pampa, Texas and lived happily ever after until Chuck's passing in 2014. A natural path brought Phyllis back to her original home in Swampscott in 2015, where she lovingly enjoyed her family and friends on a daily basis.



Principled, soft spoken, gentle, wonderful sense of humor, empathetic, philanthropic and a 2nd mother to many nieces, nephews and children's friends. All were welcome with open arms. Whenever you left a visit with Phyllis, she could always be found at the back door giving you a final wave!! Sweet Dreams!



Celebration of Life Saturday, July 20th, 11:00AM Unitarian Universalist Church, 101 Forest Ave., Swampscott. Cemetery services in Swampscott, Pampa and Palos Verdes at a later date. Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries