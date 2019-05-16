ZAVOD, Pierce Of Hingham, formerly of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Devoted son of Manuel Zavod & Anne (Clevenson) Zavod. Beloved companion of 29 years to Dorothy Lourie. Loving father of Robin Plant & her husband Jim of Plainfield, IL, Andrea Zavod of Phoenixville, PA, Andrew Zimmon & (Carmella Mutassi) of Shrewsbury, and Jonathan Zimmon of Maitland, FL. Cherished grandfather of Sydney, Phoebe, Jessica, Carl, Allison, William and Melissa. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Pierce was survived by one brother, William & his wife Rosalie Zavod of Wynnewood, PA. Chapel Service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12pm. Interment to follow at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA. Memorial observance to be held at the home of Joan Stone following the burial from 4-7pm, continuing Saturday, May 18th after 2pm, Sunday, May 19th after 2pm and Monday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pierce's name may be made to the National Model Railroad Association, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Soddy Daisy, TN 37384-1328, NMRA.org or to the Parkinson's Foundation, Inc., 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33101. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" www.SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990



View the online memorial for Pierce ZAVOD Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019