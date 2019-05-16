Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
at the home of Joan Stone (after burial from 4 - 7 PM)
Interment
Following Services
Beth Israel Cemetery
232 Fuller St.
Everett, MA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
at the home of Joan Stone
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
at the home of Joan Stone
PIERCE ZAVOD


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PIERCE ZAVOD Obituary
ZAVOD, Pierce Of Hingham, formerly of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Devoted son of Manuel Zavod & Anne (Clevenson) Zavod. Beloved companion of 29 years to Dorothy Lourie. Loving father of Robin Plant & her husband Jim of Plainfield, IL, Andrea Zavod of Phoenixville, PA, Andrew Zimmon & (Carmella Mutassi) of Shrewsbury, and Jonathan Zimmon of Maitland, FL. Cherished grandfather of Sydney, Phoebe, Jessica, Carl, Allison, William and Melissa. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Pierce was survived by one brother, William & his wife Rosalie Zavod of Wynnewood, PA. Chapel Service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12pm. Interment to follow at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA. Memorial observance to be held at the home of Joan Stone following the burial from 4-7pm, continuing Saturday, May 18th after 2pm, Sunday, May 19th after 2pm and Monday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pierce's name may be made to the National Model Railroad Association, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Soddy Daisy, TN 37384-1328, NMRA.org or to the Parkinson's Foundation, Inc., 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33101. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" www.SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
