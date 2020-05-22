|
EXCELLENT, Pierre H. Of Dedham, May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie Josee (Abraham) Excellent for 31 years. Devoted father of Bradley Excellent of Mansfield, Wendie Excellent of Dedham, Gersaint Excellent of Dedham, and Stephanie Excellent of Dedham. Grandfather of Christopher Excellent of Dedham, and Amelia and Bradley Excellent, Jr. of Mansfield. Pierre worked as a mortgage broker in real estate and was an avid church and community leader. A private Funeral Service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM on Wednesday, May 27, followed by a private Graveside Service at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020