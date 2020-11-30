AGNEW, Pierre Osrik Age 81 of Sunset Beach, North Carolina and Falmouth, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home. Mr. Agnew was born in Plattsburg, New York on January 1, 1939. He worked as an accountant in international credit and collections as well as managed the sales and distribution center in California for Madico, Inc. of Woburn, Massachusetts. Mr. Agnew was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a hard-worker continuing to work until he was 80 years old. He was a loving husband and father. Traveling was his favorite hobby that allowed him to visit many places such Africa, Egypt, Turkey, South America, Hawaii, and all across the United States visiting every state. Mr. Agnew was an avid photographer. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Agnew of Sunset Beach, North Carolina and Falmouth, Massachusetts; two children, Christopher Agnew of Chicago, Illinois and Allison Farquharson of Duxbury, Massachusetts; and four grandchildren, Chandler, Linnea, Jillian, and Georgia. Services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
