Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
BARIBEAU, Pierrette Of Auburndale on Mar. 12, 2020. Wife of the late Christopher J. Kohler. Step mother of John E. Kohler and his wife Merry of AZ, Elizabeth Ann Kohler and her late husband Warren Burns of Framingham and Thomas C. Kohler and his wife Stacey of Framingham. Grandmother of Allen, Aaron and Benjamin. Relatives and friends are invited for Visiting Hours on Tues. from 4-7 PM in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wed. in Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Church, Washington St., West Newton, followed by burial in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Pierrette to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
