DiMARTINO, Pietra (Giambra) Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DiMartino. Loving mother of Joseph DiMartino and his wife Doreen of Revere, Mario DiMartino and his wife Doreen also of Revere and Rosario "Roy" DiMartino and his wife Christine of Stoneham. Dear sister of Rosa and Filippo both of Italy. Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and 9 loving great-grandchildren. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4-8 pm and again on Friday, August 30 at 8:45 am to be immediately followed by a funeral procession to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St. for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Pietra's life at 10 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019