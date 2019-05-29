CIARCIELLO, Pietro Of East Boston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 28th. Beloved husband of Maria Ciarciello of East Boston. Devoted father of Paula Femino and her husband Salvatore of East Boston and Carmelina Pisaturo and her husband Rino of Saugus. Dear brother of Domenico, Michele, Luigi, Concetta, Maria and the late Antonio and Giuseppe Ciarciello. Adored grandfather of Stephanie Femino, Ashley Femino and Daniel Pisaturo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Pietro's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Friday, May 31st from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again on Saturday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in funeral procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for a Funeral Mass in Celebration of Pietro's Life at 9:45AM. Services will conclude with Pietro being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Philip Saylor Research Foundation, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019