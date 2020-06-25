|
CASO, Pietro F. "Peter" Of Malden, June 23rd. Beloved husband of Theresa (Cotrone) Caso. Loving father of Joanne Harris and her husband Stephen of Fryeburg, ME, Anthony Caso and his wife Melissa of Berkley, Lisa Caso of Malden, Peter Caso of Malden and Michael Caso of Tewksbury. Devoted grandfather of George, Abigail, Patrick, Louise and Corina. Dear brother of Emanuela Cappuccio of Medford, Ralph Caso of Wakefield, Rita Caso of Medford and the late Ernie Caso. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pietro was born in Italy. He was a resident of Somerville for many years and has been a resident of Malden for the past 49 years. He was a proud member of the Laborer's Union Local 22, retiring after 50 years of service. Peter was an avid local auto racing fan. He also enjoyed watching Monday Night Wrestling with his family. First and foremost, Pietro was dedicated to his wife and family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Forestdale Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 29th from 4-8 PM. Social distancing and facemasks are required for anyone in attendance. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020