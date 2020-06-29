Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for PIETRO MANCONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PIETRO PAOLO MANCONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PIETRO PAOLO MANCONE Obituary
MANCONE, Pietro Paolo Longtime Newton resident, unexpectedly June 27, 2020, age 61. Beloved husband of the late Silvana (Cugini). Devoted father of Costanzo Mancone and his fiancee Silvana, Davide Mancone and wife Heather and Roberto Mancone, all of Newton. Loving grandfather of Luca, Ariana and Gianna. Dear brother of Massimo Mancone and Ivana Rufo, both of Italy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pietro founded and owned Brighton Construction Company of Newton. Visiting Hours Wed., July 1, from 5-7pm in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON and again at 12 Noon on Thurs., July 2, before proceeding to Newton Cemetery for Burial at 1pm. Please note the wake will be conducted according to state Covid-19 restrictions, so facemasks and social distancing required and the Funeral Home will operate at a reduced capacity. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Pietro Paolo MANCONE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PIETRO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -