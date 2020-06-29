|
MANCONE, Pietro Paolo Longtime Newton resident, unexpectedly June 27, 2020, age 61. Beloved husband of the late Silvana (Cugini). Devoted father of Costanzo Mancone and his fiancee Silvana, Davide Mancone and wife Heather and Roberto Mancone, all of Newton. Loving grandfather of Luca, Ariana and Gianna. Dear brother of Massimo Mancone and Ivana Rufo, both of Italy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pietro founded and owned Brighton Construction Company of Newton. Visiting Hours Wed., July 1, from 5-7pm in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON and again at 12 Noon on Thurs., July 2, before proceeding to Newton Cemetery for Burial at 1pm. Please note the wake will be conducted according to state Covid-19 restrictions, so facemasks and social distancing required and the Funeral Home will operate at a reduced capacity. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020