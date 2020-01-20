Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PIETRO GALLUZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PIETRO S. GALLUZZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PIETRO S. GALLUZZO Obituary
GALLUZZO, Pietro S. Of Medford, January 17. Beloved husband of 50 years to Josephine (Berte) Galluzzo. Devoted father of Domenic Galluzzo and his wife Korie of Medford, Michael Galluzzo and his wife Allison of Woburn and Sabrina Galluzzo and her fiancé Devan Frye of Medford. Loving "Nonno" of Myles, Sydni, Monica, Mycenna, Sofia, Julia and Mayson. Dear brother of the late Pasquale "Pat" Galluzzo. Brother-in-law of Maryanne Galluzzo of Methuen. Also survived by many family members and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, January 23, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 4-8PM. Owner of Pietro's Park Plaza Unisex Salon in Boston. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Pietro S. GALLUZZO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PIETRO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -