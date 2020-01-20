|
GALLUZZO, Pietro S. Of Medford, January 17. Beloved husband of 50 years to Josephine (Berte) Galluzzo. Devoted father of Domenic Galluzzo and his wife Korie of Medford, Michael Galluzzo and his wife Allison of Woburn and Sabrina Galluzzo and her fiancé Devan Frye of Medford. Loving "Nonno" of Myles, Sydni, Monica, Mycenna, Sofia, Julia and Mayson. Dear brother of the late Pasquale "Pat" Galluzzo. Brother-in-law of Maryanne Galluzzo of Methuen. Also survived by many family members and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, January 23, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 4-8PM. Owner of Pietro's Park Plaza Unisex Salon in Boston. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020