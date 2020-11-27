JAMES, Policarp C. Age 81, beloved husband of Marian (Iype Ombalayil) James, died peacefully Wednesday at their home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Kallada, Kerala, India, September 4, 1939, a son of the late Mathavadi and Annamma (Anthrayose) Policarp and was raised in India, where he served in the Indian Air Force for 15 years, retiring as a Sergeant. He then moved to Somerville for 26 years and then to Burlington 20 years ago. He became a U.S. Citizen in 2003. Policarp worked as a Technician for 20 years at the former Cambex Corporation in Waltham and then worked for General Electric in Waltham, having retired in 2001. Besides his wife, Policarp is survived by his daughter Shiney James of Burlington, his son Shibu James and his wife Blossom of Milford, his brothers Nelson and Alosious Policarp of India, his sister Stella Edwards of India and his granddaughter Ava James. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Veronica Parish at St. Margaret Church in Burlington and Burial will take place at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington.