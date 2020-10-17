MENDELEYEV, Polina Michael (Polly) Of Brighton, died peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2020 at the Providence House Assisted Living in Brighton, where she resided with her husband of more than 60 years, Michael Mendeleyev. Soon thereafter, Michael had succumbed to the complications related to COVID-19 on May 15, 2020. Polina and Michael are survived by their son, Igor Mendeleyev and his wife and beloved daughter-in-law, Sharon. Polina and Michael were married in January of 1959 in a city of Kiev, Ukraine. Seeking to escape persecution against Jewish minority, Polina, Michael and Igor came to live in the Boston, Massachusetts area in a spring of 1977. In 1982, the Mendeleyev family achieved their dream and were proud to become US Citizens. Polina had a 27-year career working for the MBTA and retired in 2013. While residing in Brighton, Polina had become a Trustee of her Condominium Association, a position to which she was re-elected many times. She enjoyed assisting many Condo Residents with various issues. Michael had spent the most of his career working in the United States for the Teradyne corporation. While residing in Brighton, Michael had made many friends where he was frequently helping his neighbors with various repair projects. Michael loved to tell stories about their life and experiences prior to coming to the US. People described Michael as a gentle and kind man, always with a twinkle in his eye. A monument unveiling ceremony for Polina and Michael will be held on Monday, November 23rd 10:00am at the Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery on Baker Street in West Roxbury section of Boston. The location is Section Z, Right Side, Graves #18 and 19. https://www.jcam.org/Pages/Cemeteries/Cemetery_Pages/Boston_WestRoxbury_BakerSt.htm
