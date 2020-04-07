|
|
LIAPIS, Polyxeni (Chunias) "Polly" Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, April 6. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of George Liapis of Carmel and Martha Vieira & her partner Barry Corcoran of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Demitri Liapis and Victoria Vieira. Great-grandmother of Daniel. Sister of Theodore Chunias & his wife Paula of Andover and the late George Chunias. Sister-in-law of Joyce Chunias of Middleton. Polly is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Polly's name may be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020