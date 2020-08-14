|
|
LEONE, Pompeo Age 87, of Brighton, died peacefully at home on August 12, 2020 just weeks before his 88th birthday, surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Carmela (Cardarelli). Devoted father of Cataldo and his wife Rosemary of Needham, daughter of Paula and her husband Michael Poirier of Westwood, and daughter Rita and her husband Paul Rideout of Brighton. Dear grandfather "Nonno" of Christopher, Dante, Marisa, and Allesandria. Loving son of the late Cataldo and Cesidia (Piselli). Dear brother of Luigi "Gino" and his wife Patricia, Cesidia and her late husband Donato, and predeceased by brother Carmelo and sister Geradina. Also survived by other loving brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Born in San Donato Val di Comino, a small town in central Italy, Pompeo's life journey included caring for his younger siblings after their own father's untimely death, driving trucks in Italy and Uruguay, and immigrating to the U.S. with Carmela in the mid-1950's where they shared a wonderful life together. A long-time resident of Brighton, MA, Pompeo owned a masonry construction business and many of his works can be traced throughout Greater Boston and surrounding communities. Pompeo will be remembered as a hard working family man who cherished life and love. Funeral from the Lehman Reen and McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, August 18th at 10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 11am. The Funeral Mass can be live streamed live at www.brightoncatholic.org and select YouTube Link. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday, August 17th from 4 to 8pm in the funeral home with strict adherence to COVID-19 health precautions. Masks will be required in the funeral home and church at all times. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pompeo may be made to a . For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020