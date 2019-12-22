Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
PRASUN K. SEN


1948 - 2019
PRASUN K. SEN Obituary
SEN, Prasun K. Of Waltham, December 20, 2019. Husband of Chandrima Sen. Father of Sarmila Banerjee (Arindam) of Acton and Arjun Sen (Sarah) of Winnetka, IL. Grandfather of Arijit and Ajay Banerjee and Ruby Sen. Brother of Sukla Roy in Calcutta, India. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Prasun's life by gathering in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, December 24th, where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 am. Cremation ceremony will follow at Newton Crematory, Newton. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
