Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Needham Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St.
BROOKLINE, MA
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St.
BROOKLINE, MA
PRISCILLA A. (BLADES) CLIFFORD

PRISCILLA A. (BLADES) CLIFFORD Obituary
CLIFFORD, Priscilla A. (Blades) Of Brookline on January 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George I. Clifford. Loving mother of Richard of Boston, Russell and his wife Kim of Stoughton, Bernice of Stanfordville, NY, Eric and his wife Jenni of Milford, Julie Peterson and her husband Dan of Ballston Spa, NY, and the late Donna Clifford. Adored grandmother to her seven grandchildren and the late Nicholas Clifford. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Monday, January 27th from 4:00 – 8:00 and again on Tuesday morning January 28th from 10:30 – 11:30, followed by a Graveside Committal Service in the Needham Cemetery at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
