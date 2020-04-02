Boston Globe Obituaries
PRISCILLA A. (WILLIAMS) ESPENHAIN

PRISCILLA A. (WILLIAMS) ESPENHAIN Obituary
ESPENHAIN, Priscilla A. (Williams) Of Canton, March 31. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Espenhain and dear mother of Eric C. of Harwich, Gary T., and his wife Kristen, of Plainville, and Craig R., and his wife Christine, of Canton. Dear sister of Diana Martin, and her husband Gilbert, of Westfield. Proud grandmother of Hasina, Rahim, and Zarina Espenhain. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to the Congregational Church of Canton, 1541 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020
