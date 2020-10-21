1/
PRISCILLA A. HANSEN
HANSEN, Priscilla A. Age 77, of Edgecomb, ME, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME.

Priscilla was born to David and Katherine (Carmichael) Ogg of Jamaica Plain, MA on September 25, 1943. She attended Girl's Latin High School and graduated with honors from Boston College with a Bachelor's degree in Management. She worked for Polaroid Corporation, where she had a lengthy and successful career in finance.

After her retirement, she moved to Edgecomb, ME, where she enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, working in her beautiful gardens and associating with her many good friends and neighbors.

She was very active in several local groups, the most recent being The Maine Women for Trump. She was a longtime member of The Wiscasset Garden Club.

Priscilla was predeceased by her parents, and her husband Charles Manousos.

She is survived by her son Stephen Hansen, his wife Susan, granddaughter Jillian of North Andover, MA, sister Katherine Michienzi and her husband Joseph of Mansfield, MA.

In lieu of flowers, per Priscilla's request, please donate to your favorite charity in her memory.

A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Priscilla will be held at Hall's Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, BOOTHBAY, ME, at a later date.

Hall's of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit

www.hallfuneralhomes.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
