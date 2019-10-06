|
BETSES, Priscilla (Logothetis) Of Nashua, NH passed away at home on Friday, October 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Priscilla was born on May 13, 1935 in Lowell, MA, daughter of the late Dionysius and Georgia Logothetis and sister of the late Bessie Seakas. She married the love of her life, George Betses, in 1956, and has missed him dearly since his passing into eternal rest in 2009.
Priscilla graduated from Lowell High School, Salem State College and Cambridge College, where she earned her Master's Degree in Counseling. She was a respected, dedicated, and beloved teacher, guidance counselor, Director of Guidance and Assistant Principal at Tewksbury Memorial High School in Massachusetts until her retirement in 1994.
Priscilla was a devoted parishioner at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church and an active member of the St. Philip Ladies Society AGAPE, the Pan Macedonians, and the Nashua Senior Center. She enjoyed baking and serving pastries at the annual church festivals. Priscilla cooked the best Greek meals and desserts every day for her family and all of their friends, who affectionately called her Yiayia. She spent time comforting the elderly at area nursing homes, counseling friends who sought out her advice, and making generous donations to charities that provide for those in need. Taking walks in the sunshine at the beach made her happy. Above all, she loved being close to her children and grandchildren who will always remember her words of wisdom, witty sense of humor and unwavering love and support.
Her family was the most important part of her entire life. Priscilla is survived by and will be forever loved by her four children and their spouses, Starr and Dr. Charles Pipilas, Attorneys Georgiana (Gina) and Steven LaFortune, Dimitri (Mitch) and Robin Betses, and Dayna and Apostolos (Paul) Grillakis, as well as her grandchildren whom she adored Krystal and Alexander Betses, Drs. Daniel and his wife Alexandra Pipilas, Emily Pipilas, Steven, Jr. and Victoria LaFortune, and Christina and Priscilla Grillakis. She also leaves behind her beloved niece Dori Anne Seakas, her sister-in-law Josephine Betses, her three godsons, and her many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis Street, Nashua, NH, followed immediately by the Funeral Service. Burial will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell, MA. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church in Nashua or Home, Health & Hospice Care in Merrimack, NH. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.anctil-rochette.com The Anctil Rochette & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019