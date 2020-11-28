1/1
PRISCILLA BOYAN
1920 - 2020-11-20
BOYAN, Priscilla September 14, 1920 – November 20, 2020 Priscilla Boyan, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep, in Santa Barbara, California, on November 20. Priscilla was born on September 14, 1920 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She is survived by Norman, her loving husband of 77 years, her sons Craig and Cory, their wives Barbara and Debra, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Wherever Priscilla went, she left behind a trail of friendships and warmth that has ended only now, the culmination of 100 years of goodness and kindness like few others. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A fuller celebration of Priscilla's life story can be found on the website of the McDermott-Crockett mortuary in Santa Barbara, California.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
