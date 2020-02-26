Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:30 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PRISCILLA MORSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PRISCILLA G. (GRANDBOIS) MORSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PRISCILLA G. (GRANDBOIS) MORSE Obituary
MORSE, Priscilla G. (Grandbois) Of Kennebunkport, formerly of Medford and Lewiston, ME, February 24th. Beloved wife of Albert H. Morse. Devoted mother of Albert H. "Hank" Morse, Jr. and his wife Pamala and Dennis Morse and his wife Denise, all of Medford. Loving grandmother of Abigail, Charlotte, Cole, Cian and Sophie. Loving great-grandmother of Harvey Morse. Dear sister of Debra Stanley and her husband Ronald, Richard Grandbois and his wife Carol, the late Blanche Normandeau and Diane Rich. Cherished daughter of the late Conrad and Yvonne (Legere) Grandbois. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the Morse family on Monday, March 2nd at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 4 through 7, with a Funeral Service celebrated at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Priscilla's name to CureSPG47, 24R Pleasant St., Unit 2, Newburyport, MA 01950, or Cure NFwith Jack, 730 Autumn Close, Milton, GA 30004, www.cureNFwithJack.com/donate To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PRISCILLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -