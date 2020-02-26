|
MORSE, Priscilla G. (Grandbois) Of Kennebunkport, formerly of Medford and Lewiston, ME, February 24th. Beloved wife of Albert H. Morse. Devoted mother of Albert H. "Hank" Morse, Jr. and his wife Pamala and Dennis Morse and his wife Denise, all of Medford. Loving grandmother of Abigail, Charlotte, Cole, Cian and Sophie. Loving great-grandmother of Harvey Morse. Dear sister of Debra Stanley and her husband Ronald, Richard Grandbois and his wife Carol, the late Blanche Normandeau and Diane Rich. Cherished daughter of the late Conrad and Yvonne (Legere) Grandbois. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the Morse family on Monday, March 2nd at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 4 through 7, with a Funeral Service celebrated at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Priscilla's name to CureSPG47, 24R Pleasant St., Unit 2, Newburyport, MA 01950, or Cure NFwith Jack, 730 Autumn Close, Milton, GA 30004, www.cureNFwithJack.com/donate To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020