LUCIA, Priscilla H. "Pri" Of Medford, died peacefully on Nov. 4. Pri was the beloved wife of the late Charles A. Lucia, Jr. of Medford. Loving mother of Andrew C. and his wife Jean L. Lucia of CA, David M. and his wife Wendy D. Lucia of Winchester, Kevin W. and his wife Elizabeth C. Lucia of Washington, D.C. Cherished grandmother, "Nanny" of Ander, Addison, Zachary, Jacob, Charles, James and Alexander. Devoted sister of Pamela Hodges, Jean Gulliford, Herbert Langridge and the late Alan Langridge, all of whom are from England. She is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Born in England, Priscilla always knew she wanted to be a nurse. She trained in London at the age of sixteen for nursing, did her midwifery in Aberdeen, Scotland and became a registered nurse after coming to America. She was employed by the former Malden Hospital as a maternity nurse for many years and worked at a number of hospitals in the Boston area. She loved her profession and the nursing community. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at the Community Baptist Church at 470 Fulton Street, MEDFORD on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11am. There will be a collation immediately following in the church hall and her family would love to see everyone there. In lieu of flowers, donations in Priscilla's name may be made to the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, 600 Washington Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02111.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019