LONG, Priscilla Hastings Beloved Cohasset Native Priscilla Hastings Long Dies at 94 Priscilla Hastings Long taught kindergarten before her marriage in 1952 and for the decades following taught her children and grandchildren humility, kindness and a moral code based on the greater good. She died June 14th at the age of 94. She led by example, thinking and acting on behalf of others, without exception. She was of a generation of women who often did not go to college or pursue professional careers, but she lived her life on the lookout for those in need. She supported humanitarian causes, took in people who needed shelter, and offered help, guidance and the art of listening to generations. For a number of years she was steward of the parent-teacher organization of Derby Academy, where she had been a teacher. She was active in the Unitarian Church, Meals on Wheels, driving for cancer patients and other volunteer-based programs. Priscilla was a superb gardener, a swimmer with an astounding tolerance for cold water, a lover of sailing, an environmentalist before it was the fashion and had a devastating slice at net. She was vibrant, surprising, funny and until her death always found ways to see life through a positive lens. Priscilla survived the death of her beloved husband, Edward B. Long, and sister, Virginia Visser. She is survived by five children: Edward Redpath, William Long, Lydia Long, Diana Sweitzer and Andrew Long, as well as eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in her name may be made to the League of Women Voters www.lwv.org
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020