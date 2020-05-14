|
SHELDON, Priscilla Jean (Nix) Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, May 12. Beloved wife of 62 years of Edward G. Sheldon. Loving mother of Mark and his wife Carol Burlington, Steven and his wife Ginny of Burlington, Stephanie Woodward and her husband Michael of Burlington, the late Timothy and his surviving wife Cheryl of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Kristen, Lexi, Catherine, Ryan, Christina, Paige, Kayla and Olivia Sheldon, Christopher Woodward and Cory Woodard and his wife Michelle. Funeral services will be private at this time. Memorials in Priscilla's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, For obituary, online guestbook and tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020