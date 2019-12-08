|
KUTCHMANICH, Priscilla (Drouin) Age 74, passed away on December 6th, 2019, at the Sunrise Senior Living Center. Born in Sanford, ME, on January 26, 1945, Priscilla was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph Amadee and Aurore M. (Lemieux) Drouin. She was educated and a graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Sanford, ME. For many years, Priscilla had been employed as an administrative assistant, working on Medical Records for the Quincy Hospital. She had also worked at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy as an Administrator at the Rectory.
Priscilla loved her faith. She was a devout catholic, praying from her heart, with a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother. She was a member of her church choir, an avid tennis player in her earlier years and a great dancer. She was also a talented seamstress and loved being in the sun at the beach.
Priscilla was the loving mother of Peter Kutchmanich of Worcester, Michael Kutchmanich and his wife Melissa of Kingston, and Anthony Kutchmanich and his wife Kelly of Lakeville, MA. She was the beloved sister of Robert Drouin and his wife Judith of Williamsburg, VA. She was the cherished grandmother of Liliana, Emily and Joseph. She is also survived by her niece Amy and nephew Joseph.
Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet). The Funeral will take place on Wednesday morning, at 10:00 a.m., from the Davis Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bonaventure's Church, 802 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will follow. Donations in Priscilla's memory may be made to the ., For directions and online guestbook, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019