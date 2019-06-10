|
HOOK, Priscilla L. "Silka" Of Concord, formerly of Melrose, June 7, 2019, age 71. Loving sister of Carolyn T. Hook of Swampscott. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred E. & Martha R. (Mazurkiewicz) Hook. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, June 14th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lynn. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Priscilla's name to Joslin Diabetes Center, Office of Philanthropy, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215-9963 or at www.joslin.org or to National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reeston, VA 20190 or at www.nwf.org to a conservation . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
