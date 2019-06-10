Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Church
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Lynn, MA
View Map
Resources
HOOK, Priscilla L. "Silka" Of Concord, formerly of Melrose, June 7, 2019, age 71. Loving sister of Carolyn T. Hook of Swampscott. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred E. & Martha R. (Mazurkiewicz) Hook. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, June 14th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lynn. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Priscilla's name to Joslin Diabetes Center, Office of Philanthropy, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215-9963 or at www.joslin.org or to National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reeston, VA 20190 or at www.nwf.org to a conservation . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
