HARDING, Priscilla P. Age 93, died Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019, at Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport. She was born and raised in Malden, MA, and was a graduate of Malden High School. Soon after her graduation, she married the late Charles W. Harding. As a military family, the Hardings resided in many locations before settling in Rowley, where they lived for 30 years. Priscilla volunteered for many organizations over the years. Sunday School Studies for the 1st and 2nd graders for the Dane Street Congregational Church in Beverly, from 1961 to 1966, at the Beverly Hospital Gift Shop, from 1968 to 1971, and the North Shore Skating Club, from 1966 to 1974. Priscilla was member of the candle pin bowling leagues at the Bowl-o-Mat in Beverly in the 60's as well as at Academy Lanes in Haverhill in the 70's and 80's. She was an avid seamstress and loved following the Boston Bruins. Priscilla is survived by her children, John R. Harding of Memphis, TN, and Martha Harding of Colchester, VT; grandchildren, Leigh Anne Harding of Byfield, MA, Edward Harding and his wife Kimberly of Jacksonville, FL, and Robert Hazel of Colchester, VT; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Patrick, and Katherine Harding of Jacksonville, FL. Services and Burial will be private, and have been entrusted to the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Harding's name to the at www.alzfdn.org, the at , or the United States Figure Skating Association memorial fund at www.usfigureskating.org To offer online condolences, please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019