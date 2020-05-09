Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for PRISCILLA SADA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PRISCILLA SADA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PRISCILLA SADA Obituary
SADA, Priscilla Of West Roxbury, May 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Adla and Richard Sada. She was preceded in death by her devoted brother Albert, sister Lorraine and brother Edward and his wife Magdalena Sada. Loving aunt of Barbara and Robert Dubiel of Wilton, Connecticut, and Elisa and Ole Christian Schroder of Weston, Connecticut. Loving great-aunt of Alexander Schroder and Maxwell Schroder also of Weston, Connecticut. Also survived by many dear and loving cousins. Funeral and interment to be scheduled at a later date in coordination with Our Lady of the Annunciation Melkite Cathedral and Kfoury Keefe Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested to Our Lady of the Annunciation in the memory of the Sada Family. Priscilla's father was one of the many devoted and original founding members of the Cathedral. May her memory and all theirs be eternal. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PRISCILLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -