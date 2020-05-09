|
|
SADA, Priscilla Of West Roxbury, May 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Adla and Richard Sada. She was preceded in death by her devoted brother Albert, sister Lorraine and brother Edward and his wife Magdalena Sada. Loving aunt of Barbara and Robert Dubiel of Wilton, Connecticut, and Elisa and Ole Christian Schroder of Weston, Connecticut. Loving great-aunt of Alexander Schroder and Maxwell Schroder also of Weston, Connecticut. Also survived by many dear and loving cousins. Funeral and interment to be scheduled at a later date in coordination with Our Lady of the Annunciation Melkite Cathedral and Kfoury Keefe Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested to Our Lady of the Annunciation in the memory of the Sada Family. Priscilla's father was one of the many devoted and original founding members of the Cathedral. May her memory and all theirs be eternal. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020