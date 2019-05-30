SWANSON, Priscilla (Sanphy) Age 86, died May 29, 2019 at her home in Andover. She was the wife of the late George Swanson and William Palm. Born and raised in Beverly, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude (McKinnon) Sanphy. Surviving her are two sons, Eric Palm and his wife Kim of Hudson, Mark Palm of Mattapoisett, a daughter Julie D'Apollo and her husband Joseph of East Hampstead, NH; nine grandchildren: Jonathan Palm, Alan Palm, Jenny Crepeau, Will Palm, Gerry D'Apollo, Natalie D'Apollo, Nicholas Palm, Matthew Clougherty and Andy Clougherty; seven great-grandchildren: Avery Palm, Oskar Palm, Priscilla Palm, Olivia Crepeau, James Crepeau, Sawyer Palm and Jack Clougherty. She was predeceased by a son William Palm, a sister, Mary Nolan and her daughter-in-law Margaret Palm.



Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 3 at St. John the Evangelist Church Beverly at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2 at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, from 1 to 4 p.m. A private burial will be held in Pine Gove Cemetery, Salem, NH. Contributions may be made in her name to The . Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019