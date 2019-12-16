Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PRISCILLA TROUTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PRISCILLA (RAMSAY) TROUTMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PRISCILLA (RAMSAY) TROUTMAN Obituary
TROUTMAN, Priscilla (Ramsay) Of Reading, December 15. Wife of the late Hugh Troutman. Loving mother of Emily Troutman and David Troutman, both of Nashua, NH. Sister of Christine Sanford and her husband David of Merrimac. She is also survived by her two nieces, Lucy and Molly Sanford. A Funeral Service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, at noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the Service from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PRISCILLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -