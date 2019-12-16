|
TROUTMAN, Priscilla (Ramsay) Of Reading, December 15. Wife of the late Hugh Troutman. Loving mother of Emily Troutman and David Troutman, both of Nashua, NH. Sister of Christine Sanford and her husband David of Merrimac. She is also survived by her two nieces, Lucy and Molly Sanford. A Funeral Service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, at noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the Service from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019