WILLIAMS, Priscilla (Thurston) Age 81, of Watertown, Sept 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Watertown Police Sgt. George Williams. Loving mother of Debra Martin & her husband Robert of Waltham, Charlene Comeau & her husband Leonard of Waltham and the late MA State Trooper George Williams. Cherished grandmother of Robert & Danielle Martin, Carolyn, Leanne, Andrea and Jeffrey Comeau and Stephanie & Alexander Williams. Dear sister of William Thurston. Family and friends will Celebrate Priscilla's Life by Gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday from 4-7 PM, and again on Thursday for a Funeral Home Service at 10:30 AM. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: NEVOG, 180 Bear Hill Rd, Waltham, MA 02451 Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019