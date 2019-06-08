Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
PRISCLLA J. (CORBETT) DRUCE

PRISCLLA J. (CORBETT) DRUCE Obituary
DRUCE, Priscilla J. (Corbett) Of Wakefield, June 7. Loving mother of Douglas A. Druce and wife Deborah of Saugus formerly of Melrose and Allyson B. Doto and husband Tiziano of Wakefield. Sister of John Corbett of Tewksbury, Walter Corbett of Middleton, Lois O'Brien of Somerville, Richard Corbett of Needham, and the late Walda McLucas. Also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Alexandra, Daniela, Matthew and many nieces and nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be private.

For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com

Mcdonald Funeral Home

(781) 245-3550
Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 11, 2019
