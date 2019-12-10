|
IMBRIANO, Prisco Of Malden, Dec. 10, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of Antonietta (Guarino) Imbriano. Devoted father of Mina Labella and her husband John of Saugus & Rino A. Imbriano of Stoneham. Loving brother of Sylvia Baxter and her late husband Joseph of Dennis, Modestino Imbriano and his wife Idiana of Wakefield, the late Rosa Cappuccino and her late husband Antonio & the late Angelina Conte and her late husband Adam. Cherished grandfather of Anthony & Arrianna & great-grandfather of Lorenzo. Prisco was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, his godchildren & his in-laws Luisa Guerino, Braggio Guerino & Giuseppe & Livia Guerino, all of Italy. Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 10AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 from 4-8PM. Late retired machinist for Hub Folding Box, Mansfield. For directions & info: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019