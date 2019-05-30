|
|
POWELL, Queen (Bonham) Of Roxbury, May 29, 2019. Longtime Roxbury resident and devoted member of Roxbury Presbyterian Church. Wife of the late Bernard Powell. Beloved mother of Yvonne Powell, Bernard Powell, Jr, Marjorie Powell, Frederick (Elizabeth) Powell, Lorraine (Weldon) Jackson, Donald (Rachelle)Powell, Alvin (Tracey) Powell and the late Joan Powell Goodwine. Dear sister of Sophieline Champion and Estella Thompson and sister-in-law of Jerusha Bonham and Gwen Bonham. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Monday at 11 AM at Roxbury Presbyterian Church, 328 Warren St., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, make donations in memory of Mrs. Powell to the Roxbury YMCA, 285 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury 02119. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit
www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019