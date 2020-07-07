Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Service
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
QUINN F. DYSON Obituary
DYSON, Quinn F. Of Westwood, formerly of Needham, passed away peacefully on July 3 rd , 2020. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Michelle Dyson of Westwood along with her beloved brothers - Christopher, Robert, and Paul. She is also survived by both sets of grandparents, Edward and Joan Sonier of Norwood formerly of Needham and James and Eileen Dyson of West Roxbury. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins and dear friends who cherished her.

Quinn had recently completed her Freshman year at UMass Amherst and enjoyed every minute there. While at Westwood High School she was a Varsity hockey player and a special friend to many.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood on Monday, July 13th from 2-8pm with strict Covid-19 protocols in effect. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning July 14th at 10am in the outside area behind St. Margaret Mary Church. Please bring your own folding chairs for the Mass. Following the Mass, burial will be private for family only. Please omit flowers as Quinn's family would appreciate memorial donations in her memory go to Journey Forward, which is a nonprofit organization in Canton MA that is dedicated to bettering the lives of those who suffered spinal cord injuries. Donations may be made to Journey-forward.org. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
