|
|
SGROSSO, Quirino A. "Quidy" "Al" A lifelong Lexington resident, April 19, 2020. Son of the late Alberico and Josephine (Cuccinello) Sgrosso. Devoted brother of Susan E. Sgrosso of Lexington and the late Ann Marie Rooney and her surviving husband James Rooney of Woburn. He is also survived by two nieces, Susan O'Melia of Woburn and Kathleen Schultz and her husband Scott of Tewksbury, and by four great-nieces, Colleen, Jennifer, Julie, and Samantha.
Quidy was a 1955 graduate of Northeastern University. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Military Police Sergeant. He was employed by BF Goodrich and Zayre/TJX Corporation until his retirement. He enjoyed reading, music, and sports.
A private Graveside Service will be held on April 23rd at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020