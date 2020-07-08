Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for R. TENAGLIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. FRANK TENAGLIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. FRANK TENAGLIA Obituary
TENAGLIA, R. Frank Age 96, of West Hyannisport, passed away on July 4, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Carolyn who passed away in 2012. They had 4 sons, Michael (Patti), Frank (Sheila), Steven (Ann Marie) and Robert (Harriette). Frank is survived by 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Jacqueline, Joseph, Kathleen, Lauren, Krista, James, Caroline, Peter, Michael and Sarah, and 3 great-grandchildren, soon to be 7, Charlotte, Emory and John Rocco and his brother Bob of Hanover. He was predeceased by his oldest son Michael in 2002 and his siblings, Madeline Federico and Guy Tenaglia. Due to Covid-19 guest restrictions, the Funeral Service at Our Lady of Victory Church and the interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle Foundation, his son Michael's foundation, at www.miraclefoundation.com or The VNA Hospice of Cape Cod at [email protected] For full obituary and online condolences, please visit johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home

508-428-5704 Marstons Mills
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John-Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -