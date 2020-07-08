|
TENAGLIA, R. Frank Age 96, of West Hyannisport, passed away on July 4, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Carolyn who passed away in 2012. They had 4 sons, Michael (Patti), Frank (Sheila), Steven (Ann Marie) and Robert (Harriette). Frank is survived by 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Jacqueline, Joseph, Kathleen, Lauren, Krista, James, Caroline, Peter, Michael and Sarah, and 3 great-grandchildren, soon to be 7, Charlotte, Emory and John Rocco and his brother Bob of Hanover. He was predeceased by his oldest son Michael in 2002 and his siblings, Madeline Federico and Guy Tenaglia. Due to Covid-19 guest restrictions, the Funeral Service at Our Lady of Victory Church and the interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle Foundation, his son Michael's foundation, at www.miraclefoundation.com or The VNA Hospice of Cape Cod at [email protected] For full obituary and online condolences, please visit johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home
